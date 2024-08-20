Hi there,

This week Democracy Now! is bringing you live, on-the-ground coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where you’ll hear the voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Democracy Now! doesn’t accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, and we don’t take money from any government. That means we’re relying on you. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! to support our DNC coverage—and so much more? Our generous triple match has been extended, which means your $15 donation is worth $45 today. Please do your part to help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the convention and the issues that matter most during the 2024 election cycle. Thank you so much—and remember, every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Thousands March on DNC in Chicago to Demand End to War on Gaza

StoryAugust 20, 2024
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

On the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, Democracy Now! was on the streets of Chicago during the March on the DNC as thousands of protesters held a rally and march to call on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party to end U.S. support for Israel amid its ongoing assault on Gaza. We bring you the voices of some of the protesters.

Related Story

StoryAug 19, 2024Voices from the Streets of Chicago: DNC Protesters Call for Gaza Ceasefire & Economic Justice

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Election 2024 Coverage

Live from the DNC Aug 19-23

Amy Goodman and the Democracy Now! team will broadcast an extended daily two-hour show from Chicago, Illinois for the Democratic National Convention from Aug. 19-23.

Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top