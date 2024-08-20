First-Ever DNC Panel on Palestinian Rights: We Need to “Restore the Soul of the Democratic Party”

This year, the Democratic National Convention held its first-ever panel on Palestinian human rights. The panel came after persistent grassroots organizing against U.S. support for Israel’s assault on Gaza. We play excerpts, including from the Arab American Institute’s James Zogby, a former executive member of the Democratic National Committee; Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care surgeon who recently worked in Gaza; and Layla Elabed, co-chair of the Uncommitted National Movement.

Later that day, during President Biden’s convention speech, protesters standing near the Florida delegation unfolded a banner proclaiming “Stop Arming Israel.” Democracy Now was at the scene. We speak with one of the protesting delegates, Liano Sharon, an elected DNC delegate from Michigan, as he was escorted off the convention floor. Sharon, who is Jewish, told Democracy Now! that he participated in the action because “'never again' means never again for anyone, anywhere, ever, period.”