Outside the convention hall, delegates from the Uncommitted National Movement and their supporters launched a sit-in protest Wednesday night, after the DNC and the Harris campaign refused to let a Palestinian take the main stage, despite allowing family members of Israeli hostages to address the convention. We’ll air clips from the sit-in, which is still ongoing, later in the broadcast. Earlier in the day, uncommitted delegates and progressive lawmakers gathered for an event outside the DNC. This is Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Working tirelessly for a ceasefire is really not a thing, and they should be ashamed of themselves for saying such thing, because we supply these weapons. So, if you really wanted a ceasefire, you just stop sending the weapons. It is that simple.”

In response to the Democratic refusal to let a Palestinian speak at the DNC, the group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz announced it was disbanding, saying in a statement, “This is a terrible message to send to Democrats. Palestinians have the right to speak about Palestine.” Protesters also took to the streets of Chicago Wednesday for more rallies calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza.