In the occupied West Bank, an Israeli airstrike has hit the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm. Five deaths were reported. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers shot dead one Palestinian and wounded six others in an attack near Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has sparked outrage after he repeated his call to allow Jewish worshipers to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. He also said he would build a synagogue on the site of the mosque if he could. The Foreign Ministry of Jordan decried Ben-Gvir’s remarks as a “violation of international law and an unacceptable incitement.”