In Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed at least 68 Palestinians and wounded 77 others over the past day. An attack just hours ago on displaced people in Khan Younis killed or injured more than a dozen people, mostly women and children. Another attack on Rafah killed at least seven Palestinians.

The mother of Gaza’s first confirmed polio patient, Abdul Rahman Abu al-Jidyan, a nearly 1-year-old boy who is now paralyzed, is speaking out and pleading for medical treatment. This is Nivin Abu al-Jidyan.