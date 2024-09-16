Can you donate $10 per month to support Democracy Now!’s independent journalism all year long? Since our very first broadcast in 1996, we’ve refused to take government or corporate funding, because nothing is more important to us than our editorial independence—especially in this unprecedented election year. When Democracy Now! covers war and peace or the climate crisis, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers or the oil, gas, coal or nuclear companies. Our journalism is powered by YOU. But that means we can’t do our work without your support. Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $10 donation this month will be worth $20 to Democracy Now! Please do your part right now. We’re all in this together. Thank you so much.
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Florida as part of what the FBI believes was an attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach. A Secret Service agent fired shots Sunday after seeing an armed man hiding in the bushes about 300 to 500 yards from where the former president was playing golf. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was later detained. An AK-47 was found at the spot where he had been hiding in the bushes.
Routh has been described as a former Trump voter who traveled to Ukraine last year to help recruit foreigners to fight against Russia. In 2002, he was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Sunday’s incident came two months after a gunman’s fired a shot that grazed Trump’s ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The U.S. State Department has approved a new $165 million arms deal for Israel to help fund heavy-duty tank trailers. This comes as the official death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has topped 41,200. On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed 11 Palestinians, including four children. Al Jazeera reports Israel also killed at least 10 Palestinians in a strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Mu’men Shaheen: “Our neighbors here are all under the rubble, a family under the rubble, a man, his wife, their children, and the neighbors next to them. We were able to remove around nine martyrs, all of them children, in pieces.”
Israel has admitted there is a “high probability” that three Israeli hostages who died in Gaza in November were killed in an Israeli air attack.
In the occupied West Bank, an Israeli sniper has fatally shot an employee of the U.N. refugee agency UNRWA. Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad is the first UNRWA staff member to be killed in the West Bank in more than 10 years.
In Turkey, hundreds of mourners gathered Saturday for the funeral of 26-year-old Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish American activist who was fatally shot in the head by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. President Joe Biden has called the shooting “totally unacceptable,” but the news outlet Zeteo reports neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris have reached out yet to her family since her death over a week ago. Ayşenur graduated this year from the University of Washington in Seattle.
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance are continuing to repeat racist comments about Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, including false claims about immigrants eating cats and dogs. During an interview on CNN, Vance admitted he was willing to “create stories.”
Sen. JD Vance: “The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes. If I have to —”
Dana Bash: “But it wasn’t just a meme, sir.”
Sen. JD Vance: “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana.”
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has vowed to mass deport Haitians in Springfield even though many have TPS — temporary protected status. Over the past week, bomb threats have forced the closure of several public schools and city buildings in Springfield. Colleges in the city have moved to virtual classes after receiving threats.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a military court has sentenced 37 people to death for trying to overthrow Congo’s president. The group includes three Americans. The men are accused of attacking the presidential palace and the home of an ally of President Félix Tshisekedi in May.
Eight asylum seekers died when their vessel sank in the English Channel as they attempted to cross from France to the U.K. The deceased were from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Egypt, Iran and Afghanistan. A number of survivors were rushed to the hospital after a rescue operation overnight Saturday, including a 10-month-old baby with hypothermia. Earlier this month, at least 12 migrants died making the same journey. Rights groups condemned the U.K. and European governments for failing to provide safe asylum routes, Amnesty International calling it “yet another appalling and avoidable tragedy.”
In Honduras, a prominent anti-mining activist was gunned down Saturday as he left a church in his northeastern town of Tocoa. Juan López was a member of the ruling LIBRE party and campaigned against open-pit iron ore mining. This is Juan Lopez speaking three years ago.
Juan López: “It is not gold or silver or any of these metals which makes a nation wealthy, but it is the agriculture. … Our voices of dignity and sovereignty have not died; they keep getting stronger.”
A new report by Global Witness found Honduras had the third-highest number of murders of environmental defenders, tied with Mexico, with 18 recorded killings in 2023.
The Venezuelan government has arrested six foreigners, including three Americans, for allegedly being involved in a plot to destabilize the country. Venezuela’s Interior Ministry accused the six of being part of a CIA-led effort aimed at assassinating Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials. The U.S. State Department rejected the claim, calling it “categorically false.”
Mexico’s highly contested judicial reform went into effect Sunday. In recent weeks, judges and other court workers have launched a wave of protests against the judicial overhaul, which will allow for the election of judges by popular vote. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the reform as he signed it into law.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “Let’s put an end to the simulation, because we also talked about living in a democracy, but, no, an oligarchy was in power. Those who ruled were the ones at the top, a minority with a facade of democracy. That was a simulation. Now it is different. It is the people who are in charge, and it is the people who decide how it is put into practice what Article 39 of our Constitution says, that our people have at all times the right to change the way of their government.”
President López Obrador was sitting next to his successor, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will be sworn in on October 1.
In Burma, flooding and mudslides from Typhoon Yagi have killed at least 100 people. Dozens are still missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. The overall death toll from Yagi — which also swept through Vietnam, Thailand and southern China — is now at roughly 400 people. Millions more have been displaced or lost their homes or businesses.
Separately, Typhoon Bebinca brought Shanghai to a standstill as it made landfall earlier today; it’s the strongest storm to hit the bustling Chinese city since 1949. Climate change is making extreme weather events like typhoons more frequent and deadlier.
Meanwhile, “catastrophic” flooding has led to at least eight deaths in Central and Eastern Europe as rivers have been bursting their banks from torrential downpours. The most affected countries are Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria.
This all comes as NASA says last month set a new temperature record for the month of August, making this summer Earth’s hottest since global record-taking began in 1880. The previous hottest summer on record was 2023.
Here in New York, Mayor Eric Adams’s counsel and chief legal adviser resigned on Saturday amid multiple federal investigations into the Adams administration. Lisa Zornberg resigned on Saturday night, two days after New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned.
In Colorado, a judge freed the white paramedic who was convicted of homicide for injecting Elijah McClain with ketamine in 2019, which led to McClain’s death in hospital soon after. Peter Cichuniec had been serving a five-year sentence for McClain’s death before a judge converted it on Friday to four years of probation. McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old Black man, had been walking home from a convenience store when he was assaulted by Aurora police, who put him in a carotid hold, before paramedics administered an excessive dose of ketamine into his system.
