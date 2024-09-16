In Burma, flooding and mudslides from Typhoon Yagi have killed at least 100 people. Dozens are still missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. The overall death toll from Yagi — which also swept through Vietnam, Thailand and southern China — is now at roughly 400 people. Millions more have been displaced or lost their homes or businesses.

Separately, Typhoon Bebinca brought Shanghai to a standstill as it made landfall earlier today; it’s the strongest storm to hit the bustling Chinese city since 1949. Climate change is making extreme weather events like typhoons more frequent and deadlier.

Meanwhile, “catastrophic” flooding has led to at least eight deaths in Central and Eastern Europe as rivers have been bursting their banks from torrential downpours. The most affected countries are Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland and Austria.

This all comes as NASA says last month set a new temperature record for the month of August, making this summer Earth’s hottest since global record-taking began in 1880. The previous hottest summer on record was 2023.