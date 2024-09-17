In campaign news, Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance have seized on Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt on Trump to assail their Democratic rivals over their “rhetoric.” This is Vance at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Atlanta Monday.

Sen. JD Vance: “No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down their rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody’s going to get hurt by it.”

Trump ally Elon Musk amplified this Trump campaign message, posting — then deleting — a response to an X user, in which the billionaire X owner mused, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala” along with a thinking-face emoji. The Secret Service said afterward it was “aware” of the post and reiterated that it investigates all such threats.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, who led the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, told The Washington Post Kamala Harris and Tim Walz “do not talk about bloodbaths, American carnage, overturning the rule of law or the Constitution, or imprisoning and exacting revenge against their opponents.” He added, “Only one candidate in this race has been impeached in a bipartisan vote for inciting a violent insurrection against our government.”