In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have returned the body of a Palestinian man who died less than two hours after the Israeli military arrested him. Family members and medical workers say there are clear signs that 58-year-old Ayman Abed was tortured and badly beaten in Israeli custody after he was detained Monday in the village of Kafr Dan.

Meanwhile, residents of Jenin are reporting shortages of food, water, power and medicine as Israeli troops lay siege to the city and its refugee camp. Earlier today, the Israeli army also raided the West Bank city of Tulkarm, killing a 14-year-old Palestinian boy.