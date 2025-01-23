In related news, the ACLU is suing the Trump administration on behalf of Make the Road New York over its plan to expand fast-track deportations while denying due legal process. The expedited deportation policy targets immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the U.S. continuously for at least two years.

In more immigration news, both houses of Congress have now passed the final version of the Laken Riley Act, which requires federal immigration authorities to detain undocumented immigrants arrested for certain nonviolent crimes. The bill now goes to the White House, where it’s set to be signed as Trump’s first law.

This comes as the Pentagon says it will deploy another 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.