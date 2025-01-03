You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

U.S./Israeli Yemen Strikes Won’t End Houthi Resistance. Ending Gaza Genocide Will: Shireen Al-Adeimi

StoryJanuary 03, 2025
The Pentagon announced this week it launched a wave of airstrikes on Sana’a and other parts of Yemen on Tuesday. U.S. Central Command said it targeted command and weapons production facilities of Ansarallah, the militant group also known as the Houthis that rules most of Yemen. The attacks came just after Israel bombed the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah and the main airport in Sana’a, killing at least six people. A Houthi spokesperson said Wednesday the movement would continue attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and against Israel aimed at ending that country’s war on Gaza. “These are strikes on Yemeni infrastructure. These are strikes on Yemeni civilians,” Yemeni American scholar Shireen Al-Adeimi says of the Israeli and U.S. strikes. “The only thing that will stop Ansarallah from rerouting ships in the Red Sea and stopping their attacks … is an end to the genocide in Gaza and an end to the starvation of the Palestinian people.”

Guests
  • Shireen Al-Adeimi
    Yemeni American assistant professor at Michigan State University and a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
