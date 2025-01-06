Israeli forces continued their unrelenting assault on the Gaza Strip throughout the weekend, killing scores of Palestinians even as Israeli and Hamas officials resumed talks in Qatar aimed at a ceasefire. Al Jazeera reports Israel carried out over 100 bombings in just three days. Earlier today, more than 40 Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone bombed a school housing displaced people in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp. Before that, an Israeli attack on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp killed four. And seven Palestinians, including two farmers, were killed in three separate attacks in Rafah.

In Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed 11 people, most of them members of the Zuhd family. Relatives of the dead worked by hand to sift through the ruins of their home, hoping to find loved ones trapped in the rubble.

Ammar Zuhd: “Three young men, the son’s wife and three children are still under the rubble. We retrieved this cousin of mine. Another cousin has been martyred and is now in the hospital. Approximately 11 people have been martyred here.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports another baby in Gaza has died of hypothermia — the eighth such death.