Five people have died and 130,000 residents ordered to evacuate as multiple wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, destroying at least 2,000 structures. The Palisades fire, which is believed to be the most destructive ever recorded around Los Angeles, has burned more than 17,000 acres, razing homes and businesses along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway. The Eaton fire has burned over 10,000 acres, including many structures, in Altadena and Pasadena. Firefighters appear to have fought back much of the Sunset fire, which exploded late Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders around Hollywood.

Red flag fire warnings are expected to remain active in L.A. through Friday night as heavy wind gusts and dry air continue to fan the flames. But officials say the most erratic weather patterns are believed to be over for now. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the monumental scope of the wildfires at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Mayor Karen Bass: “This firestorm is the big one, in magnitude. Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rainstorms, but these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry drought conditions. To provide context, at 10:20 a.m. yesterday, the Palisades fire was at 10 acres. Twelve minutes later, it was at 200 acres. … I know the world is looking at images of our city’s devastation. I have seen the frontlines of the Palisades fire, and it is staggering.”

Mayor Bass has been criticized for leaving L.A. on a diplomatic trip to Ghana over the weekend as warnings about the imminent disaster were ramping up. L.A. residents are also directing ire at Bass and the L.A. City Council, which cut the fire department’s budget by over $17 million this fiscal year, while increasing the budget of the LAPD by nearly $126 million.

Meanwhile, housing advocates are urging officials to do more to assist the 70,000 unhoused people in L.A. who lack access to shelters and to personal protective equipment to protect their lungs from the thick smoke blanketing much of the city. Southern California faces year-round wildfire risks due to the worsening climate catastrophe. We’ll go to California for the latest later in the broadcast.