Humanitarian aid has begun to trickle into the Gaza Strip, where over 2 million people face widespread starvation and malnutrition following Israel’s two-year assault that the United Nations and human rights groups have condemned as a genocide.

Earlier today, Israeli military forces in Gaza City killed at least five Palestinians, despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect last Friday. Separately, at least three children were injured Monday by what appeared to be unexploded Israeli ordnance dropped near Al-Shifa Hospital. The United Nations has warned it could take more than a decade to defuse and clean up unexploded bombs and other explosives left behind by Israeli forces.