Pressure is growing on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza as the ceasefire continues to hold. On Tuesday, Israel told the United Nations it would allow only half of the 600 daily aid trucks called for under the deal. Israel had accused Hamas of moving too slowly to release the bodies of dead captives as part of the deal. On Tuesday night, Hamas handed over four more bodies. Israel said three of the bodies have been identified, but the fourth body did not match any of the known hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel has returned the remains of 45 deceased Palestinians. Health officials in Gaza say the bodies arrived with their hands and legs cuffed. In a statement, Nasser Hospital said, “Some are blindfolded, and there are signs of gunshot wounds in some cases, while others have been run over by tanks.”

This comes as negotiations have begun for the second phase of President Trump’s 20-point plan. On Tuesday, Trump threatened the United States would disarm Hamas if the group does not do so itself.

President Donald Trump: “But we have told them we want disarm, and they will disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently. But they will disarm.”

In other news from Gaza, the group Handicap International is warning that Palestinians face “enormous” risk from unexploded bombs and mines. The group estimates Israel dropped more than 70,000 tons of explosives on Gaza over the past two years.