President Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal. Trump announced the breakthrough in a post to his social media site Truth Social Wednesday, writing, ”ALL the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel withdraws their troops to an agreed upon line.” Details of the first phase have not yet been officially released.

The Israeli government is meeting this afternoon to formally vote on the ceasefire deal. Far-right ministers including Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir said they will not vote in favor of the plan, but have withdrawn threats to withdraw from Netanyahu’s coalition government. If Israel’s security cabinet approves the ceasefire as expected, it will go into effect immediately.