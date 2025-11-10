You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

Exposed: 5,000+ Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Got Access to U.N. Climate Talks & Helped Block Climate Action

StoryNovember 10, 2025
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

Over 5000 fossil fuel lobbyists were given access to U.N. climate summits over the past four years, a period marked by a rise in catastrophic extreme weather, adequate climate action and record oil and gas expansion. “This is climate obstruction at work,” says Nina Lakhani, senior climate justice reporter for The Guardian US. She notes that lobbyists attend climate conferences to “promote false solutions like carbon based carbon markets, carbon capture and storage — these market based solutions which are not going to save the planet.”

Related Story

StoryNov 10, 2025U.N. Climate Summit Opens in Brazil as the Phillippines is Hit by Back-to-Back to Deadly Typhoons
Guests
  • Nina Lakhani
    senior climate justice reporter for The Guardian US.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top