A U.S. citizen from Minnesota’s Somali American community is speaking out, after ICE agents racially profiled and wrongfully arrested him earlier this week in Minneapolis. Mubashir, who asked to be identified by his first name only, said he was on his lunch break Tuesday when masked federal agents tackled and pushed him. The 20-year-old informed the agents he was a U.S. citizen and could show them his passport. But instead, he said, the agents put him in a headlock and took him into custody, detaining him for hours without access to water and medical care. Mubashir described his violent arrest during a press conference Wednesday.

Mubashir: “All I did was step outside as a Somali American, and I just got chased by a masked person. The agent then, at one point — he didn’t identify himself. He didn’t say, 'ICE! Stop!' Like, I felt like I was getting assaulted, I was getting kidnapped. And that’s exactly what it was. And the way they were treating me, it was inhumane. They dragged me across the road. They slammed me to the ground, choked me. That was uncalled for.”

Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 400 people across Minnesota since Trump last week called Somali immigrants “garbage” in a racist tirade.