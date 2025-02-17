In news from the Justice Department, a seventh prosecutor has resigned to protest the DOJ’s decision to drop federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for his cooperation with Trump’s immigration crackdown. Hagan Scotten, the acting assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned, writing, “Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way.” On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who was a member of Trump’s personal legal team, threatened to fire 30 attorneys in the Public Integrity Section if none of them would file a motion to dismiss Adams’s case. After the unit considered resigning en masse, one veteran prosecutor agreed to file the motion in order to save his colleagues’ jobs.

Earlier on Friday, Eric Adams appeared on Fox News alongside Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan, who openly threatened the mayor.

Thomas Homan: “If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on a couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, 'Where the hell is the agreement we came to?' So” —

Mayor Eric Adams: “And I want ICE to deliver. And I want ICE to deliver. We’re going to deliver for the safety of the people of this city.”

This all comes as calls grow for Eric Adams to resign as mayor of New York. At least three of his deputy mayors have expressed their intent to resign.