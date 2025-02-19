Hi there,

Family Torn Apart as Mother & 2 Children Deported After Arizona Traffic Stop, 2 Other Kids Left Behind

StoryFebruary 19, 2025
An undocumented Venezuelan mother and two of her children were deported to Mexico earlier this month — just hours after a minor traffic stop, reports John Washington, who has covered the case for the Tucson-based independent outlet Arizona Luminaria. Arizona Public Safety troopers claimed the mother was driving under the speed limit. The mother, whom Democracy Now! is not identifying at the request of the family, described being handcuffed in front of her children, aged 6 and 9. The troopers called Border Patrol agents, who apprehended the woman and her two children and later turned them over to Mexican immigration officials in the border city of Nogales before they were put on a bus and driven about 2,000 miles away to the southern Mexican state of Tabasco. The woman suffered a “night of interrogation,” says Washington. The woman’s family was unable to reach the mother for days, until she was finally able to call her family letting them know of her whereabouts. Her two other children, who are 8 and 14 years old, are still in Tucson. We also speak with immigrant rights activist Greisa Martínez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream Action, who says Democrats share the blame for harmful immigration policies now reaching new heights under the Trump administration. “We need a true opposition power and party,” she says.

