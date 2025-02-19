Hi there,

GOP Pushes Drastic Cuts to Medicaid & Food Aid While Proposing Tax Cuts for Rich

StoryFebruary 19, 2025
A new study projects as many as 20 million people could lose Medicaid coverage under a Republican congressional bill to cut the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion match rate. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found the bill includes tax cuts for the wealthy and businesses, paired with cuts on the programs that support low-income Americans. “There is a direct link between their desire to extend very expensive tax cuts for very wealthy people and the cuts they are putting on the table that will take health coverage and food assistance away from people that struggle to afford the basics,” says Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Guests
  • Sharon Parrott
    president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

