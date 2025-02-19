Hi there,

Today is Democracy Now!'s 29th anniversary. We don't belong to any corporation or government. We exist because of you. Thanks to you, we have gone to where the silence is for nearly 3 decades. As federal workers rally across the US today-hundreds of thousands fear losing their jobs-we bring you the voices from the streets to the suites, from the courts to the Oval Office, flooding the zone with executive orders. You can count on Democracy Now! for daily global updates and deep dives—with voices you hear nowhere else. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

The more candles, the more light!

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

To Fight the Trump/Musk Purge, Federal Workers Hold Nationwide Day of Action to “Save Our Services”

StoryFebruary 19, 2025
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Image Credit: AFL-CIO

Today federal workers nationwide are calling for support for a “Save Our Services Day of Action” mobilizing nationwide in opposition to Elon Musk’s efforts to dismantle government agencies through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Workers plan to protest outside of federal buildings and Tesla dealerships to show support for the work of federal agencies. “It’s not just about federal workers,” says Eric Blanc, author and assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University. “If they take out the federal unions, that’s our best block right now against Trump’s authoritarian power grab.” This comes as Musk has gained access to the sensitive information of millions of Americans, all the while laying off government workers en masse. The layoffs have affected the FAA, NIH, IRS and more.

Related Story

StoryFeb 07, 2025“Authoritarian Rampage”: Trump/Musk Sued to Block DOGE Access to Confidential Info of Millions
Guests
  • Eric Blanc
    labor reporter, author and assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top