Foreign leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are in Ukraine today to mark three years since the Russian invasion. Their visit comes as Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as the U.S. shifts its support away from Ukraine — in a move that has shocked European allies.

Last week, the U.S. opposed calling Russia the “aggressor” in a statement put out by the G7. The U.S. has also pressured Ukraine to replace a U.N. resolution condemning Russia. This comes as Trump is pressuring Zelensky to give the U.S. rights to its vast mineral resources. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Zelensky said he would be willing to resign if it brought peace to Ukraine.