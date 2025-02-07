President Trump has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its war crimes investigations against Israel. The executive order issued Thursday accuses the ICC of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.” It also says the ICC abused its power when it issued “baseless” arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity, reiterating “the ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel.”

Trump’s action coincided with Netanyahu’s visit to Capitol Hill Thursday, where he met with leaders of both parties. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was caught off guard by Trump’s proposal and was awaiting details, but nonetheless praised it.

Speaker Mike Johnson: “Look, there will be more details forthcoming on that, of course. The initial announcement yesterday, I think, was greeted with — by surprise by many, but cheered by, I think, people all around the world. Why? Because that area is so dangerous, and he’s taking bold, decisive action to try to ensure the peace of that region.”

Human rights groups and multiple world leaders have condemned the United States for welcoming Netanyahu and refusing to serve the ICC arrest warrant against him. Reed Brody is a veteran war crimes prosecutor.

Reed Brody: “Well, of course, this decision was expected, but nevertheless it really threatens to undermine international accountability for the worst crimes and deprive victims all across the globe of justice. This executive order puts the United States on the side of war criminals at the expense of victims of grave crimes seeking justice.”

Netanyahu gifted Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House, referencing Israel’s deadly booby-trap attacks on Lebanon in September which killed dozens of people and injured thousands more.