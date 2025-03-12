Fourteen members of Congress have signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding the release of recent Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent resident of the U.S. who was arrested by immigration authorities for helping organize campus protests in solidarity with Palestinians. The 14 lawmakers, all Democrats, wrote, “Khalil’s constitutional rights have been violated. He has been denied meaningful access to counsel and any visitation from his family. This is absolutely unacceptable — and illegal.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued Secretary of State Marco Rubio has broad authority under the Cold War-era Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1952 to declare someone “deportable.”

Saagar Enjeti: “Does the administration believe that it needs to charge a green card holder with a crime to be eligible for deportation?”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “Well, in fact, Secretary Rubio reserves the right to revoke the visa of Mahmoud Khalil.”

Khalil’s attorneys are set to face off today in a New York court with Trump officials who want him deported. Khalil, who is being held at an ICE jail in Jena, Louisiana, will not be present at his hearing. CNN reports the Trump administration lawyers will not bring Khalil back to New York without a court order.

On Tuesday, at least a dozen people were arrested in New York City as hundreds gathered to demand Khalil’s release. Protests in solidarity with Khalil have spread to campuses nationwide. This is Graeme Blair, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, where hundreds rallied on Tuesday.