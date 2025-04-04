Israel has killed at least 112 Palestinians over the past day, including dozens of children and elders in three separate attacks on schools where hundreds of displaced families took shelter. In the deadliest of the day’s massacres, 29 people were killed when four Israeli missiles struck the Dar al-Arqam School in Gaza City. Eighteen children were among the dead; over 100 others were wounded, with dozens believed to be trapped under the rubble. Separately, Israel bombed a water desalination plant east of Gaza City, its latest attack on civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Israel has ordered the forced expulsion of even more areas, this time from southern neighborhoods of Gaza City. Many of those affected have been displaced repeatedly over the past 18 months.

Taghreed Al-Fayoumi: “We haven’t slept all of last night. It was a bloody night. We’ve placed roofs over us, but they flew away. We put up walls, but they fell on us. Where should we go? Where should we go, people? … How long will we remain like this? How long will we keep evacuating and coming back every other day, evacuating, then coming back? Until when?”

The United Nations says some 280,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced since Israel unilaterally ended the Gaza ceasefire in March. The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights warns Israel’s total blockade of Gaza — now in its second month — has once again created famine conditions for some 2 million Palestinians relying on food aid.