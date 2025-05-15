President Donald Trump again called for the U.S. to take over Gaza and turn it into what he called a “freedom zone.” He made the comments earlier today from Qatar as he continues his tour of Gulf states.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani welcomed Trump for an official state visit with a lavish ceremony. During his visit, Trump announced Qatar had agreed to deals with U.S. companies worth over $240 billion, including a $96 billion deal for Boeing to sell hundreds of jets to Qatar.

President Donald Trump: “From Boeing, it’s the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing. That’s pretty good. … So, that’s a record, Kelly. And congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there.”

The White House says Trump still plans to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar known as the “flying palace” to replace Air Force One, despite bipartisan criticism, including from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other top Republicans. NBC News reports the cost of converting the plane could take several years at a cost of over $1 billion. Trump is traveling to the United Arab Emirates today for the final leg of his Middle East tour.