Gaza’s food crisis continues to worsen, as the trickle of aid now entering the territory is far too little for its population of over 2 million people. This is Khawla Abu Zeitar, mother of an 11-month-old child suffering from malnutrition, who said she did not manage to get a meal after waiting in line at a soup kitchen in Gaza City Wednesday.

Khawla Abu Zeitar: “This boy is suffering from extreme malnutrition. … The average weight for his age is 12 kilograms. Now he only weighs 3.9 kilograms. He has been granted a medical evacuation 20 days ago, but I’m still waiting.”

On Thursday, the White House said Israel had agreed to a U.S.-crafted Gaza ceasefire proposal and that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had submitted it to Hamas. Drop Site News reports the deal includes a 60-day initial truce, a “redeployment” of some Israeli occupation forces, and an exchange of captives, including 10 living Israelis held in Gaza. It would also require the “immediate” delivery of humanitarian aid, including by the United Nations and the Red Crescent. Hamas officials said they were studying the deal, but a member of the group’s political bureau told Reuters the proposal in its current form would result in “the continuation of killing and famine” in Gaza.