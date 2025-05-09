At the Vatican, a conclave of Roman Catholic cardinals has elected Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope. He becomes the first U.S. pontiff to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics. He has chosen the papal name Leo XIV, suggesting a possible emphasis on social justice. Pope Leo XIII, who ruled from 1878 to 1903, condemned slavery as a “wretched yoke [that] has oppressed many people.” Leo XIV called for peace and dialogue as he addressed the faithful from the Vatican Thursday.

Pope Leo XIV: “We must seek together how to be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving, like this square, with open arms to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue and love.”

Pope Leo grew up on Chicago’s South Side. He is also a naturalized citizen of Peru, where he served the church for two decades. He has criticized the Trump administration’s attack on immigrants. Just weeks ago, he responded to Vice President JD Vance’s invocation of a Christian principle to justify the mistreatment of immigrants. Pope Leo posted on social media, “JD Vance is wrong. Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

Pope Leo has also previously attacked LGBTQ people and said the “homosexual lifestyle” is incompatible with the Catholic Church. We’ll have more on the new pope after headlines.