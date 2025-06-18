On Tuesday, Trump, after leaving the G7 early, dismissed findings by his own intelligence agencies on Iran. In March, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” On Tuesday, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s testimony, saying, “I don’t care what she said.”

This all comes as Israel continues to attack Iran for a sixth day, forcing thousands of people to flee Tehran. More than 50 Israeli warplanes struck targets inside Iran in the early hours of today. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles and launching drones at Israel.

According to one count, Israeli strikes since Friday have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded over 1,300. Iranian strikes on Israel have killed at least 23 people and injured more than 630.