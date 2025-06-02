Health officials and witnesses in Gaza say at least 31 people were killed Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds headed to an Israeli-controlled aid distribution point near Rafah. Over 170 people were wounded. Israel denied responsibility. This is a Palestinian woman named Asmaa Abu Salah speaking in a hospital room next to her brother-in-law, who had been shot while trying to get aid.

Asmaa Abu Salah: “You can see his condition. He’s between life and death. He went for food and drinks for his children. His children need food. They say, 'We want food, Dad.' This is the most difficult word. As you can see, here he is.”

The attack came a day after the U.N. humanitarian agency called Gaza “the hungriest place on Earth,” and accused Israel of “drip feeding food into an area on the verge of catastrophic hunger.”