The United Nations is warning of a “spiral of chaos” after the United States joined Israel’s war on Iran by attacking three Iranian nuclear sites. U.S. stealth B-2 bombers dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs each weighing 30,000 pounds–the largest non-nuclear bombs ever dropped by the United States. The U.S. Navy also deployed 30 submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles. President Trump ordered the attack without seeking congressional approval. The Trump administration briefed some top Republican lawmakers ahead of time, but no Democrats. Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump: “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Iran decried the U.S. attack as a grave violation of international law and warned it will result in “everlasting consequences.” Iran has long said its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes. In March, Trump’s own intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” But Trump dismissed the findings, saying on Friday “my intelligence community is wrong.”

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the timing of the U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “Well, I think it is irrelevant to ask Iran to return to diplomacy because we were in the middle of diplomacy. We were in the middle of talks with the United States when Israelis blew it up.”

Araqchi is in Moscow today for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the U.S. attack, Pentagon officials and Vice President JD Vance denied the U.S. was pushing for regime change but on Sunday President Trump wrote online “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

At the United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres said he was gravely alarmed by the U.S. attack.

António Guterres: “Two days ago, in this very chamber, I made a direct appeal: 'Give peace a chance'. That call was not heeded. Instead, the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling. From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East. The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction.”

Earlier today Israel attacked six Iranian airports and parts of Tehran including the gates of the Evin prison. Al Jazeera reports huge explosions have rocked Tehran. According to one count, Israeli attacks have killed at least 950 people and injured around 3,450 over the past 11 days. Iran launched drones and fired missiles at Israel today in response. One missile struck a power station cutting off electricity for thousands in southern Israel. On Sunday, the Iranian parliament voted to back the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. We will have more on Iran after headlines.