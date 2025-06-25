A federal court in New York has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of a Salvadoran immigrant who was wrongfully sent to El Salvador last month — despite the same court instructing Trump officials in May not to remove the man from the U.S. The Trump administration admitted it had removed Jordin Melgar-Salmeron due to “a confluence of administrative errors.”

This comes as immigration rights advocates nationwide are speaking up against the growing collaboration between local police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the Trump administration intensifies its mass raids. In Los Angeles, community organizers rallied on Tuesday, decrying the LAPD’s complicity with ICE. This is Ron Gochez, member of the grassroots community defense group Unión del Barrio, speaking outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles as he showed footage of police officers standing in line with ICE agents during a recent raid.

Ron Gochez: “I think the world is seeing the repression that we’re living in Los Angeles, where people are kidnapping our community. They’re masked gunmen running around kidnapping people. And today, the police department collaborated, participated, protected these operations, so that’s why we’re out here today — to denounce the police department. This city is supposed to be a sanctuary city, but today it was proven that it’s not.”

Click here to see our recent interview with Ron Gochez. Nearly 60,000 people are believed to be currently detained at ICE jails across the country — a record high as Trump adviser Stephen Miller announced “Operation At-Large,” a program to aggressively target immigrants with a daily quota of 3,000 ICE arrests per day.