Earlier today, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a new video statement claiming victory over Israel and the U.S. while vowing Iran would never surrender.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “First, I would like to congratulate them for victory over the fake Zionist regime. With all those claims that the Zionist regime were making, they almost were crushed under the blows of the Islamic government.”

They were Khamenei’s first public comments in over a week. Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament has unanimously agreed to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, following the U.S. and Israeli attacks that killed at least 950 Iranians, according to one count. This is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: “Despite the recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has not condemned them, not even superficially. It has undermined the agency’s international credibility, and for this reason, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is suspending its cooperation with the IAEA until the security of its nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will proceed at a faster pace.”

In other developments on Iran, Iranian state media reports authorities have arrested more than 700 people accused of having ties with Israel. At least three people were executed on Wednesday for allegedly collaborating with Israel.