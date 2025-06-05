President Trump has signed a new travel ban barring citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States. A similar ban during Trump’s first administration sparked major protests at U.S. airports and numerous lawsuits. The new ban targets visitors from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and the Republic of Congo, which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville, not to be confused with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. New travel restrictions will also be placed on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Amnesty International criticized the ban as “discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel.” The White House released a video of Trump speaking about the ban.

President Donald Trump: “The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas. We don’t want them.”

