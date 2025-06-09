In defiance of local officials, President Trump has deployed the California National Guard to Los Angeles after protests erupted in response to ICE conducting military-style raids in and around the city. This marks the first time since the 1960s a president has deployed the National Guard without a governor’s request. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has also placed on high alert 500 marines at Camp Pendleton. White House adviser Stephen Miller described the ICE protests as an insurrection. On Sunday, Trump warned this could be just the beginning of deploying troops into U.S. streets.

President Donald Trump: “We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart.”

Earlier today, Trump wrote on social media, “Looking really bad in LA. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to sue the Trump administration today. He wrote, “Commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral.”

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass decried the ICE raids and the Trump administration’s response.

Mayor Karen Bass: “What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration. When you raid Home Depot and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets, you cause fear, and you cause panic. And deploying federalized troops is a dangerous escalation.”

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has threatened to have Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom arrested if they interfere with federal immigration enforcement.