Israel targeted senior Hamas leadership in Qatar yesterday, launching a military strike in Doha. Hamas says its top leadership there was considering a U.S. proposal for a Gaza ceasefire. Though they survived the strike, five lower-ranking members died in the attack. A Qatari security staffer was also killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke after the strike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “At noon today, I convened the heads of Israel’s security organizations and authorized a surgical precision strike on the terrorist chiefs of Hamas. These are the same terrorists who planned — terrorist chiefs who planned, launched and celebrated the horrific massacres of October 7th.”

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, condemned Netanyahu for the attack in Qatar.

Einav Zangauker: “I am trembling with fear. I am trembling with fear. It could be that at this very moment Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has essentially sentenced my Matan to death. Anyone who deliberately chooses to endanger my child’s life is murdering him. Why does the prime minister insist on blowing up every small chance for a deal? Why?”

World leaders condemned the strike, including from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union. Germany’s chancellor called Israel’s attack on Qatar “unacceptable,” adding, “The war must not spread to the entire region.”

The president of the United Arab Emirates arrived in Qatar today. Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein is also set to visit. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit tomorrow.

The White House said that it warned Qatar prior to the attack, but Qatar said it only received notice from the U.S. as its capital was being hit by Israeli strikes. Speaking to reporters yesterday, President Trump said that he was “very unhappy” about Israel’s attack. On social media, Trump wrote, “I view Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said yesterday that Qatar’s mediation efforts were central to its identity and that the Israeli attack would not deter its diplomatic role.