Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with President Trump at the White House today. It’s his fourth trip there since Trump returned to office in January. They are expected to discuss a 21-point U.S. plan for ending the war in Gaza. One U.S. proposal calls for installing former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as the head of a transitional authority to rule Gaza. On Sunday, Netanyahu met in New York with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who once called Gaza’s waterfront property “very valuable.”

On Friday, Netanyahu addressed the United Nations and vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “But we’re not done yet. The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of October 7th again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so as fast as possible.”

Netanyahu spoke to a largely empty room at the U.N. after over 100 diplomats from more than 50 countries walked out in protest. Thousands also protested Netanyahu outside the United Nations, with many calling for him to be arrested for war crimes.

In Israel, hostage families also held protests. This is Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan has been held in Gaza for nearly two years.