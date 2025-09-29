“War Criminal”: Thousands Call to Arrest Netanyahu, March at U.N. Against Gaza Genocide

Media Options
Democracy Now! was on the streets as thousands marched to the United Nations in New York City Friday while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the General Assembly. Despite the fact that Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes he has presided over in Gaza, he was able to travel to the U.N. without incident, as the United States says it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. We spoke to protesters demanding Netanyahu’s arrest and an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Transcript
AMY GOODMAN: This is_Democracy Now!_ On Friday, we were in the streets outside the United Nations.
AMY GOODMAN: I’m Amy Goodman. This is Democracy Now! Inside the United Nations today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his address to the U.N. General Assembly. This is a part of what he said.
PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of October 7th again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so as fast as possible.
AMY GOODMAN: As Netanyahu spoke, scores of delegates walked out of the U.N. General Assembly. This week, Western countries, like Britain and Australia, France, Portugal, Canada, Belgium and others, joined more than 150 other countries in recognizing the state of Palestine. That leaves only the United States on the U.N. Security Council not to have recognized Palestine. Outside the U.N. today, thousands protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
PROTESTERS: Up, up with liberation! Up, up with liberation! Down, down with occupation!
NAS ISSA: I’m Nas Issa with the Palestinian Youth Movement. And we’re here to demand the arrest of Netanyahu, the wanted war criminal, and to demand an arms embargo on Israel for its genocide against Palestinians.
Well, you know, he’s not going to come to the U.N. without meeting the resistance of this city. You know, we’re seeing that now we even have a mayoral candidate who’s saying that if he’s elected mayor, he won’t allow Netanyahu to set foot in the city without arresting him. And so we’re seeing the growing international isolation of Netanyahu, his bloc and Israel, and that’s what we’re here to solidify.
Symbolic rejection of Netanyahu isn’t enough. Turning their backs on Netanyahu isn’t enough. They need to take action as member states of the United Nations and impose real sanctions, an arms embargo and a trade embargo on Israel.
REED BRODY: My name is Reed Brody. I’m an international war crimes prosecutor. Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, for using starvation as a weapon of war. He is a fugitive from justice. States that are parties to the ICC have a duty to arrest him, and even states like the United States, which aren’t parties, have a duty to arrest war criminals.
The United States is complicit in the war crimes being committed in Israel. The bombs that are being used to destroy Palestinian homes and schools and houses are American bombs. The campaign of extermination that Israel is carrying out is being done with American political support. The United States should be arresting him, not feting him.
NIDAA LAFI: My name is Nidaa Lafi. I’m a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, and I’m here with the thousands of people to say, you know, Netanyahu should not be at the UNGA. Actually, he should be tried for his crimes at The Hague. And, you know, we’re all here the same way we have been for the past two years, demanding that governments and leaders take real action to end the genocide, that has only escalated, right? For it to have reached this level of atrocities and for him to still have a spot at the UNGA is absolutely egregious. And that’s why I think, now more than ever, people are more agitated. People are more angry. I mean, we see, in Italy, you know, millions of people have gone on strike, right? And here the streets are filled with thousands of people, when Netanyahu’s room, when he was speaking to the UNGA, was mostly empty.
PROTESTERS: From the belly of the beast: Hands off the Middle East! Hands off the Middle East!
LETA HIRSCHMANN-LEVY: My name is Leta Hirschmann-Levy, and I’m a member of Jewish Voice for Peace. I’m disgusted that our country would allow this war criminal here. There is no reason for him to be here. He should be locked up. He should not have any power, as far as I’m concerned. He is a war criminal. He is perpetuating and creating a genocide in Gaza. He is murdering thousands of Palestinians. This is not in the name of Jewish safety. It is — goes against everything that Judaism stands for. I’m horrified that this is happening in my name as a Jewish person. I’m the descendant of Holocaust survivors. My grandparents were Holocaust survivors. He is not welcome here. He is a war criminal. And this has to end. Palestine needs to be free, liberated, with the right to return home.
AMY GOODMAN: Voices from the streets as thousands marched to the United Nations demanding the arrest of the Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and an end to Israel’s war on Gaza. Special thanks to Ginny Keenan and Safwat Nazzal.
Inside the U.N., more than a hundred diplomats from over 50 countries walked out in protest during Netanyahu’s remarks at the General Assembly. Meanwhile, outside the U.N., Colombian President Gustavo Petro joined protesters Friday calling for an international intervention to end Israel’s genocide. He also urged U.S. troops to disobey orders from President Trump.
PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO: [translated] The global force has to be bigger than that of the United States. That’s why, from here, from New York, I ask all the soldiers of the Army of the U.S. not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.
AMY GOODMAN: The Trump administration said Friday it had revoked President Petro’s visa for joining the pro-Palestinian protest outside the U.N. In response, Petro wrote online, quote, “Revoking it for denouncing genocide shows the U.S. no longer respects international law,” unquote.
