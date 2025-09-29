“War Criminal”: Thousands Call to Arrest Netanyahu, March at U.N. Against Gaza Genocide

AMY GOODMAN: This is_Democracy Now!_ On Friday, we were in the streets outside the United Nations.

PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of October 7th again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so as fast as possible.

AMY GOODMAN: I’m Amy Goodman. This is Democracy Now! Inside the United Nations today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his address to the U.N. General Assembly. This is a part of what he said.

AMY GOODMAN: As Netanyahu spoke, scores of delegates walked out of the U.N. General Assembly. This week, Western countries, like Britain and Australia, France, Portugal, Canada, Belgium and others, joined more than 150 other countries in recognizing the state of Palestine. That leaves only the United States on the U.N. Security Council not to have recognized Palestine. Outside the U.N. today, thousands protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PROTESTERS: Up, up with liberation! Up, up with liberation! Down, down with occupation!

NAS ISSA: I’m Nas Issa with the Palestinian Youth Movement. And we’re here to demand the arrest of Netanyahu, the wanted war criminal, and to demand an arms embargo on Israel for its genocide against Palestinians.

Well, you know, he’s not going to come to the U.N. without meeting the resistance of this city. You know, we’re seeing that now we even have a mayoral candidate who’s saying that if he’s elected mayor, he won’t allow Netanyahu to set foot in the city without arresting him. And so we’re seeing the growing international isolation of Netanyahu, his bloc and Israel, and that’s what we’re here to solidify.

Symbolic rejection of Netanyahu isn’t enough. Turning their backs on Netanyahu isn’t enough. They need to take action as member states of the United Nations and impose real sanctions, an arms embargo and a trade embargo on Israel.

REED BRODY: My name is Reed Brody. I’m an international war crimes prosecutor. Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, for using starvation as a weapon of war. He is a fugitive from justice. States that are parties to the ICC have a duty to arrest him, and even states like the United States, which aren’t parties, have a duty to arrest war criminals.

The United States is complicit in the war crimes being committed in Israel. The bombs that are being used to destroy Palestinian homes and schools and houses are American bombs. The campaign of extermination that Israel is carrying out is being done with American political support. The United States should be arresting him, not feting him.

NIDAA LAFI: My name is Nidaa Lafi. I’m a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, and I’m here with the thousands of people to say, you know, Netanyahu should not be at the UNGA. Actually, he should be tried for his crimes at The Hague. And, you know, we’re all here the same way we have been for the past two years, demanding that governments and leaders take real action to end the genocide, that has only escalated, right? For it to have reached this level of atrocities and for him to still have a spot at the UNGA is absolutely egregious. And that’s why I think, now more than ever, people are more agitated. People are more angry. I mean, we see, in Italy, you know, millions of people have gone on strike, right? And here the streets are filled with thousands of people, when Netanyahu’s room, when he was speaking to the UNGA, was mostly empty.

PROTESTERS: From the belly of the beast: Hands off the Middle East! Hands off the Middle East!