Hi there,

As President Trump says critical coverage of him is "illegal," we need independent media more than ever! Democracy Now! relies on listeners, viewers and readers like you to report on the issues that matter most in this increasingly perilous environment.Can you start a monthly donation today?If you believe that freedom of speech and freedom of the press are essential to the functioning of a democratic society, please donate today. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Thu, Sep 25, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Where Are the Detainees? Hundreds of “Alligator Alcatraz” Prisoners Disappear from ICE Database
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
West African Asylum Seekers Sent Home Despite Risk of Torture, After Being Deported by U.S. to Ghana
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Israel Killed 31 Journalists in Yemen in Deadliest Attack on Press in 16 Years
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Italy, Spain Deploy Naval Ships After Drones Repeatedly Attack Gaza-Bound Flotilla
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, September 22, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation