ABC has announced that Jimmy Kimmel’s show will return to the airwaves this evening, after it was indefinitely suspended following FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr’s threats to revoke the broadcast licenses of affiliates over comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk’s assassin. In a statement, the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Disney’s statement came as a movement to boycott Disney+, Hulu and other Disney-owned subscription services was gathering steam in the wake of Kimmel’s suspension. Meanwhile, Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates, said that it would not air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on its stations and would replace it with news programming.

On Monday, unions led a rally for free speech outside Jimmy Kimmel’s studio in Hollywood. Joining the protest was California Democratic Congressmember Laura Friedman.