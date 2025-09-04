Survivors of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein gathered on Capitol Hill Wednesday to share their stories, as they called on Congress to release files and documents related to the serial sex offender. This is Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips.

Lisa Phillips: “Congress must choose: Will you continue to protect predators, or will you finally protect survivors? And also, I would like to announce here today, us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know.”

All 212 House Democrats are expected to vote in favor of a measure to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, meaning six Republicans would need to join them to pass the resolution. So far, four Republicans have signed on. They are Kentucky Congressmember Thomas Massie, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Meanwhile, President Trump has turned up pressure on Republicans to let the story die. Trump was asked Wednesday about the demands of Epstein survivors.

President Donald Trump: “So, this is a Democrat hoax that never ends. You know, it reminds me a little of the Kennedy situation. We gave them everything, over and over again, more and more and more, and nobody’s ever satisfied. From what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given. But it’s really a Democrat hoax.”

After headlines, we’ll play more of Wednesday’s testimony from Jeffrey Epstein survivors, who are both Democrat and Republican, and we’ll be joined in Washington, D.C., by Congressmember Ro Khanna, who co-sponsored the House resolution to release the Epstein files with Republican Congressmember Massie.