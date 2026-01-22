President Trump has backed down on his threats to take Greenland from Denmark and to impose tariffs on European allies who oppose his plans — at least for now. After a dramatic day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced “the framework of a future deal” had been reached for Greenland and the entire Arctic region. Trump’s comment came after he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Details of the framework have not been made public. Trump said the deal would involve the United States getting mineral rights and for Greenland to be used for Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system. Trump was questioned about the deal last night.

Kaitlan Collins: “Does it still include the United States having ownership of Greenland, like you’ve said you wanted?”

President Donald Trump: “It’s a long-term deal. It’s the ultimate long-term deal.”

The Greenlandic politician Aaja Chemnitz, who serves in the Danish parliament, criticized Trump’s deal. She said, ”NATO in no case has the right to negotiate on anything without us, Greenland. Nothing about us without us”.

During a major speech to the World Economic Forum earlier on Wednesday, Trump repeatedly called Greenland Iceland. Today, the heads of all 27 European Union nations are meeting Brussels for what’s being described as an extraordinary summit.