ICE Out of Minnesota: Unions & Churches Lead Economic Blackout in “Day of Truth and Freedom”

AMY GOODMAN: We’re going to stay in Minneapolis for the next two minutes, where we’re joined by a union leader. Many people are saying today they plan to do nothing. They’re not going to go to work or school or shop, as part of an economic blackout to protest the surge of ICE agents in the state. It’s being called a Day of Truth and Freedom. Some call it a general strike. Organizers include faith leaders, scores of unions, including the AFL-CIO.

We go to Kieran Knutson, president of the CWA Local 7250.

Lay out what you’re calling for.

KIERAN KNUTSON: Thanks a lot for having me, Amy.

Today, after weeks of living under the heavy weight of this racist campaign of terror by ICE agents in the Twin Cities, that have torn apart families, have brutalized people and murdered people, today, the working class of Minnesota, of the Twin Cities, is standing up and refusing to go to work, refusing to go to school, refusing to shop. And for once, we’re going to flex our muscle, that we contribute to this society every day. Nothing runs without the working class in this country. And today we’re going to show our power.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: And what specifically are you calling for people to do? And how was the coalition built around this issue?

KIERAN KNUTSON: Well, in the Twin Cities, there’s been activism and organizing of this generation, you know, going back to prior to the George Floyd uprising. Of course, the George Floyd uprising was a key moment in Minnesota’s history, in this country’s history, and many of the organizers have, you know, experience from that. And that created a network of organization and experience and confidence to be able to go forward with this kind of organizing.

This has never been done before, though. This is unprecedented in our generation, where we’re asking people not to go to work. And there’s going to be hundreds of thousands of workers today that will not go to work because they support the demand for ICE out.

ICE is deeply unpopular in the Twin Cities, even hated, because of their brutality, because of their tactics, because of the murder of Renee Good. And today is a chance to actually use our power in a way that will catch the attention of those rich and powerful who, you know, live off of our labor every day. And it’s going to show the community what power we do have and what we can do to fight back against ICE.

AMY GOODMAN: Kieran Knutson, we want to thank you so much for being with us, president of the Communications Workers of America Local 7250.

