In Gaza, Palestinian families said they felt optimistic amid mounting reports, including by Al Jazeera, that the Rafah crossing with Egypt could soon reopen, after more than two years of Israel’s war and blockade. Qatar has accused Israel of “political blackmail” for hindering efforts to reopen the crossing and ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The reopening of the Rafah crossing was a condition of the first phase of the U.S.-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas, which Israel has repeatedly violated since it went into effect on October 10. Doctors Without Borders announced Tuesday that Israel had ordered the aid group to immediately cease all operations in Gaza, claiming they had failed to comply with new restrictions, including sharing detailed information about Palestinian and international staff, funding and operations.

In news from the occupied West Bank, at least 11 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces raided Birzeit University Tuesday, north of Ramallah, reportedly firing live rounds, sound grenades and tear gas on crowds.