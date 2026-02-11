Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s name has appeared in more than 250 documents in the Epstein files, which include details about how Lutnick arranged for his nanny to meet with Epstein and had her résumé sent to him in 2013. In 2008, Epstein was convicted in Florida of soliciting prostitution from a minor. Lutnick is now facing bipartisan calls to resign from his position. On Tuesday, he testified in a Senate hearing that he and his family traveled to Epstein’s private island.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick: “I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation. My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies. I had another couple with — they were there, as well, with their children. And we had lunch on the island.”

That was Lutnick’s admission of visiting Epstein’s island in 2012. A year ago, Lutnick told a very different story, saying his last meeting with Epstein was in 2005, when, after moving next door to Epstein, he visited his house and saw a massage table in the room next to the living room. Lutnick then says that Epstein got weirdly close to him and said he got a massage every day and “the right kind of massage.” Lutnick then said this in the podcast.