On Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers grilled Attorney General Pam Bondi on the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files. Democratic Congressmember Pramila Jayapal asked survivors who were sitting in the public gallery to stand up, before she challenged Bondi to apologize to them for the Justice Department’s failure to fully redact their names in the Epstein files. Bondi declined. Throughout the hearing, she insulted Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee and heaped praise on President Trump as she repeatedly dodged accusations she’s perpetuating a cover-up and ignoring victims. This is part of an exchange between Bondi and New York Democratic Congressmember Jerry Nadler.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “So, I have just — so, I really have just one question for you. How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “First, you showed a — I find it” —

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “How many have you indicted?”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “I — excuse me! I’m going to answer the question!”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “Answer my question.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “No! I’m going to answer the question the way I want to answer the question. Your theatrics are ridiculous.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “No, you’re going to answer the question the way I asked it.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “Chairman Jordan” —

Rep. Jerrold Nadler: “How many have you indicted?”

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “I’m not going to get in the gutter with these people. But I’m going to answer the question.”

A Reuters photographer at the hearing captured images of Attorney General Bondi with a printout of Congressmember Jayapal’s history of searches of the Justice Department’s database of the Epstein files. Congressmember Jayapal blasted Bondi on social media, writing, “It is totally inappropriate and against the separations of powers for the DOJ to surveil us as we search the Epstein files. Bondi showed up today with a burn book that held a printed search history of exactly what emails I searched. That is outrageous and I intend to pursue this and stop this spying on members.” We’ll speak with Congressmember Jayapal later in the broadcast.