Hi there,

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Riverside Church in NYC is SOLD OUT. You can still join us along with legendary activist and scholar Angela Davis, singer, songwriter, artist, activist Michael Stipe, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis, award winning journalist Naomi Klein, Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa and more very special guests at home via live stream on Monday, February 23rd at 7 pm ET. Join the live stream here!

