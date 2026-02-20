Hi there,

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Riverside Church in NYC is SOLD OUT. You can still join us along with legendary activist and scholar Angela Davis, singer, songwriter, artist, activist Michael Stipe, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis, award winning journalist Naomi Klein, Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa and more very special guests at home via live stream on Monday, February 23rd at 7 pm ET.

“Colonial Apartheid Regime”: Jeremy Scahill on Trump’s “Board of Peace” & Plans For Gaza

StoryFebruary 20, 2026
Image Credit: U.S. Department of State

Journalist Jeremy Scahill says the Trump administration’s vision for the Gaza Strip is of a continued “colonial apartheid regime” with Israel and U.S. interests controlling the lives of millions of Palestinians in perpetuity. “Palestinians are being told that they must completely surrender,” says Scahill. President Trump chaired the first meeting of his so-called Board of Peace this week, a body established for Gaza but whose remit has already expanded.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
