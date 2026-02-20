“Colonial Apartheid Regime”: Jeremy Scahill on Trump’s “Board of Peace” & Plans For Gaza

Hi there,
Our 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Riverside Church in NYC is SOLD OUT. You can still join us along with legendary activist and scholar Angela Davis, singer, songwriter, artist, activist Michael Stipe, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis, award winning journalist Naomi Klein, Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa and more very special guests at home via live stream on Monday, February 23rd at 7 pm ET. Join the live stream here!
You can also show your support of our fearless, independent journalism with a donation. Please donate in honor of our 30th anniversary today, so we can keep shining a spotlight on the grassroots movements fighting for democracy and challenging abuses of power around the world.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
Hi there,
Our 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Riverside Church in NYC is SOLD OUT. You can still join us along with legendary activist and scholar Angela Davis, singer, songwriter, artist, activist Michael Stipe, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis, award winning journalist Naomi Klein, Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa and more very special guests at home via live stream on Monday, February 23rd at 7 pm ET. Join the live stream here!
You can also show your support of our fearless, independent journalism with a donation. Please donate in honor of our 30th anniversary today, so we can keep shining a spotlight on the grassroots movements fighting for democracy and challenging abuses of power around the world.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
Non-commercial news needs your support.
We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.
Please do your part today.
Media Options