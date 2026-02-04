President Trump doubled down on his calls for the Republican Party to “nationalize” voting in the United States, even as the White House tried to walk back his comments. Republican lawmakers also criticized the idea, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune saying, “It’s harder to hack 50 election systems than it is to hack one.” Speaking to reporters yesterday in the Oval Office, President Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and urged the federal government to take over voting in the U.S.

President Donald Trump: “If a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it, because, you know, if you think about it, a state is an agent for the federal government in elections. I don’t know why the federal government doesn’t do them anyway.”

Article I of the U.S. Constitution designates individual state legislatures with determining how elections are held. Meanwhile, House Republicans unveiled the “Make Elections Great Again Act,” calling for voters to present a photo ID and verify their citizenship when registering to vote. It comes as officials in Fulton County, Georgia, promised to take legal action after the FBI last week seized truckloads of ballots and documents from the 2020 election.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard defended her presence at the FBI raid of the Fulton County election center, telling Democratic lawmakers that she was there to identify possible foreign interference. Gabbard is also facing renewed backlash following reports by The Wall Street Journal that she is allegedly hiding a whistleblower complaint accusing her of wrongdoing. The Journal reported the whistleblower’s complaint is so “highly classified” that it is “said to be locked in a safe,” and it has not been shared with Congress. The whistleblower’s lawyer has also accused Gabbard of stonewalling the complaint, which was filed last May.