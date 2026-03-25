“People Have the Power”: Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe at Democracy Now! Celebration

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Democracy Now! celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday at the historic Riverside Church in New York. The night ended with Patti Smith performing her anthemic hit “People Have the Power,” joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Hurray for the Riff Raff, the National’s Aaron Dessner and more.
Watch the entire event here.
Transcript
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman.
We end today’s show with “People Have the Power.” At Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary celebration Monday at the historic Riverside Church, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe got on stage for a rare joint appearance, a performance of “People Have the Power,” along with Aaron Dessner, Alynda Segarra and Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Patti Smith's bandmates, Tony Shanahan and Jesse Smith.
PATTI SMITH, ET AL.: [performing “People Have the Power”]
I was dreaming in my dreaming
well, of an aspect bright and fair
and my sleeping it was broken
but my dream it lingered near
in the form of shining valleys
where the pure air rarefied
and my senses newly opened
'cause I awakened to the cry
that the people have the power
to redeem the work of fools
upon the meek the graces shower
it's decreed the people rule
People have the power — believe it
People have the power — make it so
People have the power
People have the power
Vengeful aspects became suspect
and bending low as if to hear
and the armies ceased advancing
because the people had their ear
and the shepherds and the soldiers
well, lay beneath the stars
exchanging visions
and laying arms
to waste in the dust
in the form of shining valleys
where the pure air rarefied
and my senses newly opened
I awakened to the cry — come on
People have the power — believe it
People have the power — make it so
People have the power
People have the power
Where there were deserts
I saw fountains
and like cream the waters rise
and we strolled there together
with none to laugh or criticize
well, and the leopard
and the lamb
lay together truly bound
well, I was hoping in my hoping
to recall what I had found
I was dreaming in my dreaming
god knows a purer view
as I surrender into my sleeping
I commit my dream to you — come on
People have the power — to dream
People have the power — to vote
People have the power — to march
People have the power — to love
The power to dream, to rule
to wrestle the world from fools
it’s decreed the people rule
well, it’s decreed the people rule
Listen
I believe everything we dream
can come to pass through a union
we can turn the world around
we can turn the Earth’s revolution
we have the power
People have the power
The people have the power
The people have the power
The people have the power
Don’t forget it: Use your voice! Democracy now!
AMY GOODMAN: “People Have the Power,” Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe on stage at Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary celebration, in a rare joint performance, along with the National's Aaron Dessner, Alynda Segarra and Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Patti Smith’s bandmates Tony Shanahan and Jesse Paris Smith. Visit democracynow.org to watch our full anniversary event, including Bruce Springsteen’s surprise performance of “Streets of Minneapolis.” On Saturday, Bruce will perform at the No Kings rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, along with Joan Baez. She’ll be there with Jane Fonda and others. We’ll be broadcasting more of our event in the coming days. I’m Amy Goodman. Thanks so much for joining us.
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