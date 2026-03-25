“People Have the Power”: Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe at Democracy Now! Celebration

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AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman.

We end today’s show with “People Have the Power.” At Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary celebration Monday at the historic Riverside Church, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe got on stage for a rare joint appearance, a performance of “People Have the Power,” along with Aaron Dessner, Alynda Segarra and Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Patti Smith's bandmates, Tony Shanahan and Jesse Smith.

PATTI SMITH, ET AL.: [performing “People Have the Power”]

I was dreaming in my dreaming

well, of an aspect bright and fair

and my sleeping it was broken

but my dream it lingered near

in the form of shining valleys

where the pure air rarefied

and my senses newly opened

'cause I awakened to the cry

that the people have the power

to redeem the work of fools

upon the meek the graces shower

it's decreed the people rule

People have the power — believe it

People have the power — make it so

People have the power

People have the power

Vengeful aspects became suspect

and bending low as if to hear

and the armies ceased advancing

because the people had their ear

and the shepherds and the soldiers

well, lay beneath the stars

exchanging visions

and laying arms

to waste in the dust

in the form of shining valleys

where the pure air rarefied

and my senses newly opened

I awakened to the cry — come on

People have the power — believe it

People have the power — make it so

People have the power

People have the power

Where there were deserts

I saw fountains

and like cream the waters rise

and we strolled there together

with none to laugh or criticize

well, and the leopard

and the lamb

lay together truly bound

well, I was hoping in my hoping

to recall what I had found

I was dreaming in my dreaming

god knows a purer view

as I surrender into my sleeping

I commit my dream to you — come on

People have the power — to dream

People have the power — to vote

People have the power — to march

People have the power — to love

The power to dream, to rule

to wrestle the world from fools

it’s decreed the people rule

well, it’s decreed the people rule

Listen

I believe everything we dream

can come to pass through a union

we can turn the world around

we can turn the Earth’s revolution

we have the power

People have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

The people have the power

Don’t forget it: Use your voice! Democracy now!

AMY GOODMAN: “People Have the Power,” Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe on stage at Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary celebration, in a rare joint performance, along with the National's Aaron Dessner, Alynda Segarra and Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Patti Smith’s bandmates Tony Shanahan and Jesse Paris Smith. Visit democracynow.org to watch our full anniversary event, including Bruce Springsteen’s surprise performance of “Streets of Minneapolis.” On Saturday, Bruce will perform at the No Kings rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, along with Joan Baez. She’ll be there with Jane Fonda and others. We’ll be broadcasting more of our event in the coming days. I’m Amy Goodman. Thanks so much for joining us.